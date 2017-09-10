AN Oxford MP has been appointed to a ‘crucial’ government committee responsible for scrutinising public spending.

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, has announced she is now a member of the House of Commons’ Public Accounts Committee.

Its job is mainly to ensure government decisions are good value for money.

Ms Moran said: “The committee carries out crucial work holding government and our public services to account.”

She said it was a ‘huge honour’ to be a part of the committee, adding: “Taxpayers should be confident that public money is being spent wisely, fairly and effectively.”