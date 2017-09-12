THAME Fair will definitely not go ahead this year after no deal was struck between the town council and the Showmen’s Guild.

The fair, which was due to take place between September 21 and 23, will no longer go ahead after organisers refused to renew their deal with Thame Town Council.

On Friday the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain rejected the council’s offer to enter into a new four-year agreement, which was £1,000 more expensive than the last.

No agreement was reached by a final deadline of 5pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the town council said it wanted the tradition to continue, on terms that were fair to both the guild and the town.