THE long search for a second supermarket in Wallingford could be over after Lidl signalled its intention to open a store in the town.

The German chain will hold a consultation event on Wednesday, September 20, to inform people about their plans and allow them to ask questions.

Residents in the town have for many years been hoping a second supermarket will open to rival Waitrose.

Morrisons was given planning permission in 2013 to build a new store on the Hithercroft industrial estate, but the chain did not go ahead with the proposal after councillors agreed the store should be built to a high design standard.

Now it appears that Lidl is going to apply for permission to build on the same site off Hithercroft Road, although a planning application has yet to be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Lidl said an application would be submitted by the end of the month.

The company said the store would have a floorspace of 1,325sqm and would have 149 free car parking spaces.

If plans are approved it would open from 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Jeremy Lee said: “We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a [store] in Wallingford and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone along to the public consultation day and showcasing our plans whilst answering any questions.”

The consultation event will be held at The George Hotel in High Street from 3pm to 7pm

For further details about the project ahead of the event visit gopetition.com/petitions/support-lidl-in-wallingford.html