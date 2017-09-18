IF you are considering a new career, Oxford Town Hall is the place to be on Friday.

For there will be hundreds of job opportunities on offer at the fourth Oxford Times Job Fair.

Jobseekers are invited to attend the free recruitment fair between 10am to 3pm.

A total of 34 employers have signed up for information stands in the main hall, and staff from Newsquest Oxfordshire will be at the entrance.

Newsquest Oxfordshire's Ravinder Pal-Hampton, job fair organiser, said she was delighted that so many employers have now signed up, and expected the town hall's main hall to be packed with jobseekers on the day.

She added: "It's going to be very busy

"There are some major employers which have signed up, including Thames Valley Police, Oxford Bus Company, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and care firm Day and Nightcare Assistance as the event sponsors once again.

"The Oxford Times job fair is now very well established and is a good way for jobseekers to talk to employers in an informal setting.

"There is plenty of space in the main hall of the town hall for employers to set up their information stands.

"It's not like a job interview – it's quite informal – but jobseekers can give their details to employers and take a look at a wide variety of different roles on offer.

"They could see an opportunity that will prompt them to consider a career change."

Among the latest companies to sign up are Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo, which will be opening its distinctive new store at the new Westgate Centre on October 24.

With a total sales floor of about 870 square metres, the Uniqlo store will offer the brand’s full range for men, women, children and babies.

Ms Pal-Hampton said jobseekers really enjoyed attending the job fair because there was such a wide range of opportunities on offer in one place.

The last Oxford Times recruitment fair which took place in February was a major success.

This followed the first two fairs last year, with the first 2016 fair attracting more than 1,500 jobseekers.

Oxford Bus Company employs about 600 staff and has vacancies for new drivers and for electrical and mechanical engineering apprenticeships.

Stagecoach in Oxfordshire is also looking to recruit staff.

Other employers who have signed up to take part include the Army, the Royal Navy, Bright Horizons nursery group and Paterson Recruitment, which has offices in Oxford, Abingdon, Bicester and Witney.

Day and Nightcare Assistance, which has staff in Oxford, Wantage, Witney, and Banbury, was established in 1993.

It is one of Oxfordshire’s longest running local providers of live-in care, supporting elderly and disabled people who want to stay living in their own homes.

To book a stand at the fair email reception@nqo.com or telephone 01865 420420.