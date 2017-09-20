COMEDIAN Bill Bailey will give a talk about his love of Oxfordshire's ancient Ridgeway trail.

The television star will be the keynote speaker at the annual forum of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty board which looks after Britain's oldest road.

Mr Bailey recently walked the entire length of the Ridgeway from Ivinghoe Beacon, Buckinghamshire, to Avebury in Wiltshire for Cancer Research UK.

He will talk at the Thomas Hughes Memorial Hall in Uffington, near Wantage, on Wednesday, October 18. The event runs from 9am to 5pm. The public can buy tickets for £10 via info@nothwessexdowns.org.uk or by calling 01488 685440.