A 700-home estate is set to be built on four famers' fields stretching over 34 hectares.

A housing developer called Lioncourt Strategic Land has applied for permission to build the homes just outside Kingston Bagpuize.

The site is to the east of the village, bounded by the A415 on the south, the A420 to the north and Digging Lane to the east.

The plans include a major new 'Eastern relief road' running from a new roundabout on the A420 to a new roundabout on the A415 at the entrance to Kingston Business Park.

Lioncourt would also pay for a new primary school to be built at the north of the estate and a new sports pitch at the south eastern corner.

The company has revealed its plans in a planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council known as a 'scoping opinion' request.

This submission seeks to find out from the council whether an Environmental Impact Assessment would need to be carried out before planning permission could be granted.

In the application Lioncourt points out that land directly to the west of the site bordering the A420 has already been given planning permission for 280 homes.

That adds to the hundreds of homes which have been built and continue to be built in Kingston Bagpuize and Southmoor in the past five years.

Members of public can see the planning application online at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P17/V2579/SCO.

A decision is due by October 23.