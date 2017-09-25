RAYMOND Blanc's exclusive Oxfordshire restaurant has won a top industry award for a fifth year running.

Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Great Milton has once again been crowned Best European and UK hotel by The Times.

The annual awards are voted for by readers of the national paper and were announced on Friday.

At the beginning of last week Le Manoir was also named Best Hotel of the Year and Best Rural Hotel in the UK at the Food and Travel Magazine readers' awards.

Mr Blanc said he was delighted and said the series of awards and would 'keep reaching for perfection'.