doc

PENSIONER Nancy Weatherley is the first resident in a new sheltered housing block in Wallingford.

The 89-year-old has moved into the new 'extra care' housing development in the town, where residents can independently rent or part-buy their own home but at the same time have access to round-the-clock care.

The Millcroft development has been built by Season Homes in partnership with Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

Mrs Weatherley’s husband was in the RAF and was posted around the world during his career which meant she and her two children living in all sorts of accommodation, including in Germany and in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

Her move to Millcroft in Tumim Court went smoothly and she has now settled in.

She said: "I especially like the wide corridors and doorways so that I can easily move round the flat and into the communal areas.

"Where I previously lived was not nearly as spacious – there is no comparison in terms of space."

There are 20 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom spacious and modern apartments available to rent at Millcroft for over-55s who receive a care needs package and a further ten flats available for purchase under shared ownership.

The complex includes a communal dining area, a licensed bar and a garden and will be based at Tumim Court – a 15-minute walk from Wallingford’s shops.

Oxfordshire County Council cabinet member for adult social care Lawrie Stratford said: "We have a great track record of creating extra care housing in Oxfordshire, working with the district councils and housing providers.

"Many years ago extra care housing did not exist to any great degree and the choice was between people staying in their own home or going into a care home.

"Extra care housing offers the best of both worlds and we are proud that it is such a common feature of life now in the county.

"As is the case in so many other locations in Oxfordshire, people can live in their own apartment and receive personal care and practical support from care staff who are on site at all times.

"I look forward to seeing Millcroft thrive."

For further inquiries about the development contact Joanna Fisher on 033 00 535 121 or on 07748 182822.