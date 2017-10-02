A MAN was caught with a stun gun hidden inside his car while parked outside a supermarket.

Jordan Webb, of Hogarth Place, Abingdon, had already admitted the single count of possessing an imitation firearm and another of possession of cannabis.

At his sentencing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday the 20-year old stared straight ahead as he was jailed for more than two years.

The court heard how Webb was found in a parked car at the Tesco Extra at Marcham Road, Abingdon, car park on July 23 by police.

The supermarket was closed at the time of the arrest.

He immediately told officers that he had the stun gun which was not charged under his seat having disguised it as a torch.

The court heard yesterday how Webb had only carried the weapon 'for protection'.

Jailing Webb Judge Maria Lamb said: "This was a non-lethal weapon but it seems to me you had discharged it and you intended to use it in the circumstances to defend yourself. People simply can't go about arming themselves with weapons disguised."

For carrying the imitation firearm he was given a 28-month prison sentence to run concurrently with 14 days for possessing cannabis. Webb also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence for possessing cannabis with intent to supply for which he was given one month to run consecutively.