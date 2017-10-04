FIREFIGHTERS who hosed down a lorry after it was 'engulfed' by flames on the A34 have been praised for their speedy response.

The lorry fire near the Milton Interchange caused severe delays this morning as emergency services were forced to close the carriageway.

It broke out at about 7.30am and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has now released more details about what happened.

Currently dealing with a large lorry fire. A34 N/B prior to Milton. Heavy traffic so expect delays. PS3833 — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) October 4, 2017

Station manager Graham Turner said: "Swift action by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus prevented further spread to the load of the lorry, which would have created an even larger incident."

The statement added: "The fire was visible for a considerable distance and on arrival fire crews were faced with a lorry cab completely engulfed in fire, with flames threatening the full load of the lorry."

Two crews were sent to deal with the fire from Didcot and another two from Berkshire.

Police shut the carriageway with a diversion for drivers through Wantage and Grove, before reopening one lane about 9am.

UPDATE: Lane 2 and the slip roads are all open whilst recovery takes place. pic.twitter.com/WbQD4Fv1Fa — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 4, 2017

Queues backed up past the Chilton Interchange beyond East Ilsley, but all lanes had reopened by 12.30pm.

Station manager Turner added: "As soon as the fire had been extinguished every effort was made to clean the road surface of oil and debris to allow at least one lane of the A34 to be re-opened, and keep traffic flowing while the lorry awaited recovery."

A huge smoke plume was visible from the Milton Interchange.

Pic taken by Motor Vehicle Movers Oxford

Police confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

For travel updates click here.