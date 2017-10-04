ALL lanes have been reopened on the A34 after a 'large lorry fire' temporarily closed the carriageway heading northbound this morning.

It happened close to the Milton Interchange about 7.30am with queues backing up past the Chilton Interchange beyond East Ilsley.



HGV Vehicle fire A34 (N) causing queues, its between A4185 and A4130 (Milton) north of M4 J13 at #Chieveley. pic.twitter.com/R2k467OmHo — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 4, 2017

Thames Valley Police tweeted about the 'large lorry fire' and warned drivers to expect delays.

Police shut the carriageway with a diversion for drivers through Wantage and Grove, before reopening one lane about 9am.

UPDATE: Lane 2 and the slip roads are all open whilst recovery takes place. pic.twitter.com/WbQD4Fv1Fa — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 4, 2017

The force confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

Currently dealing with a large lorry fire. A34 N/B prior to Milton. Heavy traffic so expect delays. PS3833 — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) October 4, 2017

