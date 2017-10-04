ALL lanes have reopened on the A34 after a 'large lorry fire' temporarily closed the northbound carriageway this morning.

It happened close to the Milton Interchange about 7.30am with queues backing up past the Chilton Interchange beyond East Ilsley.

Thames Valley Police tweeted about the 'large lorry fire' and warned drivers to expect delays.

Police shut the carriageway with a diversion for drivers through Wantage and Grove, before reopening one lane about 9am.

The force confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

At 11.30am traffic remained severe from the Milton Interchange back past Harwell.

All lanes had reopened by 12.30pm and traffic had cleared.

