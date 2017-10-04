DELAYS are building on the A34 after a 'large lorry fire' has closed the A34 heading northbound.

It appears to have happened close to the Milton Interchange about 7.30am with queues backing up past the Chilton Interchange beyond East Ilsley.



HGV Vehicle fire A34 (N) causing queues, its between A4185 and A4130 (Milton) north of M4 J13 at #Chieveley. pic.twitter.com/R2k467OmHo — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 4, 2017

Thames Valley Police tweeted about the 'large lorry fire' and warned drivers to expect delays.

Police have now shut the carriageway with a diversion for drivers through Didcot.



We are on the A34 northbound at Milton, dealing with a lorry fire. No injuries. Both lanes closed, but lane two should be open soon. pic.twitter.com/duXn9zP9tY — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 4, 2017

The force said it hopes to reopen one lane soon and confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

Currently dealing with a large lorry fire. A34 N/B prior to Milton. Heavy traffic so expect delays. PS3833 — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) October 4, 2017

