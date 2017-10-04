DELAYS are building on the A34 after a 'large lorry fire' has closed the A34 heading northbound.

It appears to have happened close to the Milton Interchange about 7.30am with queues backing up past the Chilton Interchange beyond East Ilsley.
 

Thames Valley Police tweeted about the 'large lorry fire' and warned drivers to expect delays.

Police have now shut the carriageway with a diversion for drivers through Didcot.
 

The force said it hopes to reopen one lane soon and confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

