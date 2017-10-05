A 15-year-old girl whose neighbour has been given six months to live is launching an annual rugby tournament in his honour.

Chloe Paish will hold the first Mike Tebbitt Charity Shield at Grove Rugby Club this Sunday, with the man himself guest of honour.

The schoolgirl, who spends most of her free time looking after her neighbour in Charlbury, is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She also wants to raise awareness for the sport which she loves, which Mr Tebbitt introduced her to four years ago.

Chloe, who plays for Grove and goes to Wood Green School in Witney, said: "Mike is just amazing person.

"The things he does for people... he's always there to help and our families got on as soon as they met."

Mr Tebbitt lives alone in Hughes Close, Charlbury, and does not have any close family.

Chloe, her parents Sarah and Roger and her big sister Amy live across the road, and as soon as they met Mr Tebbitt they took him in as one of their own.

Mr Tebbitt, who works as a safety advisor in the construction industry, grew up in Wales and is a lifelong rugby fan.

About four years ago, Chloe and her mum went over to watch the Six Nations, and Chloe discovered a new passion.

Soon after, she started playing herself and found a talent for the sport.

Mr Tebbitt, delighted to someone to share his enthusiasm, has taken Chloe to almost every training session and match, driving as far as London, High Wycombe and Exeter.

Then in March, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given six-to-12 months to live.

Chloe and her her mum were with him at the doctor when he was told, two days after his 64th birthday.

Since then, Chloe has spent as much time as possible at Mr Tebbitt's house, making cups of tea, doing the washing up, helping with cleaning, and just making sure he is awake in the morning.

Now she is planning a tribute that she hopes will honour the man who taught her to love rugby for years to come.

Mr Tebbitt said he wanted to raise as much awareness of Chloe's event as he could to make the day as successful as possible.

He said: "Chloe spends more time here than she does at home: she comes over every morning before school to make me a cup of tea, then comes over after school as well.

"She's like the granddaughter I never had.

"I just want to give her and the club a spotlight for coming up with the idea and organising the tournament – they've done a lot of hard work."

Chloe has been helped to organise the event by Rachael Barker and Helen Price from Grove Rugby Club and Oxfordshire county coach Gary Morris.

Sunday's tournament will run at Grove Rugby Club, Cane Lane, OX12 0FL, from 1pm to 4pm and feature a series of matches between the Grove girls under-13s, under-15s and under-18s.