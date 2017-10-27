ANOTHER Oxfordshire police station is set to be converted into a residential development.

Property developer Winslade Investments has submitted a planning application to turn the former Wallingford station into nine houses.

It follows the conversion of the former Wantage police station into elderly apartments last year.

In the application, Winslade's architects at Carroll said they were planning to build homes which would fit in well with the historic surroundings and 'provide much needed housing in a sustainable location within easy walking distance of the town centre'.

Thames Valley Police left the Reading Road station completely last year, after first reducing it to a counter service.

Members of public can see the full planning application online at southoxon.gov.uk using reference number P17/S3771/FUL