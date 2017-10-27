A MASTERPLAN to double the size of an Oxfordshire village has been published.

The plan would see Berinsfield, between Oxford and Wallingford, get 1,800 new homes, one or two new primary schools, shops, offices, parks and roads.

With most of the development to the east of the existing village, the new homes would more than double the population of about 3,000.

The plan has been drawn up by planning agency Quod on behalf South Oxfordshire District Council which, in an unusual move, plans to lead the development of the site itself.

It follows a similar master plan revealed earlier this month by the government’s Homes and Communities Agency to build 3,000 homes on Chalgrove Airfield, not far from Berinsfield.

Both the plans will have to get initial approval from South Oxfordshire District Council before moving forward.

The majority of Berinsfield was established on the site of former RAF Mount Farm, a Second World War era airfield, in the 1960s and 1970s.

Quod described Berinsfield is a ‘comparatively large village’, with 2,806 inhabitants at the 2011 census, situated approximately 10 kilometres south of Oxford.

Members of public can see the full Berinsfield plan online at southoxon.gov.uk using reference number P17/S3835/SCO

Planning officers have said they will give a response to that initial masterplan by November 29.