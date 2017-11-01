WORK is set to begin on a motel run by an exclusive private members' club at an Oxfordshire service station.

After months of waiting, site hoardings have gone up around the former American diner at Buckland Services on the A420.

Exclusive London club Soho House won planing permission to build the 79-room motor hotel and a 132-seat diner in January, but nothing has happened since.

Now the company says construction is due to start imminently.

The Soho House Group, founded by millionaire entrepreneur Nick Jones, hosts parties for the likes of Rupert Murdoch, Kate Moss and David Cameron.

Mr Jones, who lives with his wife Kirsty Young, near Chipping Norton, opened his latest destination the Soho Farmhouse last year in Great Tew near Charlbury.

The holiday camp for the rich and famous has 40 private cabins set in 100 acres of Cotswold countryside where guests get their full English breakfast delivered to them on a milk float every morning.

Now the firm is embarking on a new project with the motel.

Soho has kept tight-lipped about the scheme, so it is not clear whether the motel, diner and drive-through would be private like the rest of its operation.

However, the original planning application offered a few clues: Soho's Marcham planning consultant Paul Butt said the development would result in 'additional roadside services – in particular the motel and diner – being provided on a site that is allocated for such purposes', indicating they would be open to the public.

The plan is actually reboot of the American diner and motel Chariots and Cherry Pie which was run on that site by Oxfordshire couple Jonathan and Claire Hilsdon in 2014 before the business collapsed.

After Chariots and Cherry Pie closed, Soho was quick to snap the site up.

It won planning permission last year for a smaller motel and restaurant, then in January won permission for a bigger scheme with 19 extra bedrooms and 14 more seats in the restaurant, with 118 parking spaces.

Neighbours objected to the plans on the ground they would add to traffic in the area, but Vale of White Horse District Council was happy for the scheme to go ahead.

The first Soho House was opened by Nick Jones in 1995 on Greek Street in Soho.

The group now has 'houses' around the world and reportedly has a waiting list of thousands.