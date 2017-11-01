A PATIENT who groped a nurse in a hospital corridor after a tirade of lewd remarks he claimed was 'just banter' has been convicted.

Graham Warner, of Goldsmiths Lane, Wallingford, had denied the single count of sexual assault on the woman at the John Radcliffe Hospital on December 7.

A jury of seven men and five women took 7 hours and 48 minutes to find him guilty by a majority as his trial at Oxford Crown Court came to an end yesterday.

During the trial the court heard how the 57-year old had been at the Oxford hospital for a pre-arranged appointment.

When he met with the nurse who cannot be named for legal reasons, he quickly began to bombard her with lewd comments.

Taking to the witness box she told jurors that she tried to 'laugh off' the remarks but eventually had enough when he told her 'I would not kick you out of bed, I would tie you to it.'

When she left the consultation room to get away from Warner, the court heard, he followed her before grabbing her and carrying out the sexual assault in the corridor.

Defending himself Warner told jurors that the conversation had been 'just banter' and that they had talked of everyday things including animals and speed dating.

He said that the corridor had been busy and that he had to lean in close to hear what she was saying.

As the jury reached their verdict yesterday afternoon Warner showed no emotion and starred straight ahead.

Judge Maria Lamb ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared ahead of his sentencing which will take place at the same court on December 1.