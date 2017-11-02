THAMES Travel has introduced a new bus route from Oxford to Henley-on-Thames, via Wallingford.

The new 'River Rapids' route X38 has reinstated the direct service from Oxford to Henley for the first time in years and increased the frequency of buses between Oxford and Wallingford from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays

The company has refurbished nine of its buses in a distinctive new livery to deliver 'terrific trips along the Thames'.

The changes are designed to promote using buses to travel to some of the county’s great leisure destinations, in addition to improving links for commuters.

Each bus has free 4G wi-fi, comfortable high backed seating, baggage racks and contactless payment systems.

Day tickets for the new route start at £6, and a £15 family ticket is available for unlimited day use for two adults and up to three children to travel together along the full length of the route, with under-five's travelling free.

Thames Travel managing director Phil Southall said the new route was part of a 'strategy for growth' and followed 'extensive customer feedback'.