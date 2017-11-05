THE skies across southern Oxfordshire were lit with dazzling displays and colourful pyrotechnics as the county pulled out all the stops to celebrate Bonfire Night.

On Friday, crowds flocked in their thousands to Grove Rugby Club, where Wallingford-based specialists Illusions Fireworks put on a musical firework show that thrilled audiences.

The main display for the Wantage area took place alongside the normal giant bonfire at the bottom of the recreation ground in Cane Lane.

Wayne Overson, marketing and sponsorship director at Grove Rugby Club, said: "It was amazing and definitely our best yet.

"It's one of our biggest events of the year and we had about 5,000 people there on the night.

"It's getting bigger and better every year and we plan to continue that next Bonfire Night as well."

Then on Saturday it was the turn of Abingdon 2nd Scout's who held their 20th fireworks display at Long Furlong Community Centre.

Group scout leader John Gledhill said: "The event is always incredibly well supported by the local community and has become a bit of an institution at this point.

"We had people coming from as far as Banbury to see the show, which finished, as always, with a special grand finale."

He added a BBQ and glow sticks were also popular with the crowds.

Meanwhile in Wallingford, a 24-foot model of the Houses of Parliament was burnt at the town's annual charity fireworks as part of a ‘London Calling’ theme.

The model had been built by the set designer of Wallingford's Corn Exchange, John Bailey, and took more than 100 hours to create.

The display, which took place at the Kinecroft, also featured entertainment, a climbing wall, fairground rides, a lantern parade and a history lesson from Wallingford Museum.

Mark Brett, chair of Wallingford 1155 which organised the event, said: "I think it was one of the best displays we have had and, though we haven't counted everything up yet, I imagine we have raised a large amount that will go to help local causes."

He added the effigy of the Houses of the Parliament had 'gone down a storm', as had 10 'Guy Fawkes' who wandered through the crowd as part of the lantern parade.

Finally, on November 5 itself, Didcot Town FC's Bowmont Water stadium hosted a night of fun-filled fireworks, bouncy castles and a funfair.

The display was also designed by Illusion Fireworks again in their trademark 'pyromusical' style.

Ahead of the event, Illusion Fireworks director, Karl Mitchell-Shead, said: "We choreograph it with split second accuracy.

"It's all about the emotion of the music and the fireworks. Together they create a really special experience.

"If it is done well it is some of the best fireworks you will see."

Mr Mitchell-Shead said he was aiming to establish the Didcot event as one of the biggest displays in the area.