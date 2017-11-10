PARALLEL bars, balancing beams and an 'abs bench' is the latest instalment at The Oxford Science Park to help encourage employee wellbeing.

Staff at the science and technology business park are being encouraged to get out the office and in to the 75-acre site which now has a fitness trail running through it.

The healthy network of equipment includes five sets of equipment such as parallel bars, 'run and leap' bars, an abs bench, balance beams and equipment for chin-ups.

It stretches right across the science park which also includes two lakes for employees to enjoy and provide a different space for networking according to owners.

The Oxford Science Park managing director Piers Scrimshaw-Wright said: "'Everyone strives for a healthy work-life balance, and the trail should prove a welcome addition to the Park.

"Healthy employees are key to a company's success so we are pleased to be able to provide an environment that helps promote health and well-being.

"We hope the trail will be well used - it has certainly encouraged me to find a little time for some exercise."

The Oxford Science Park is owned and managed by Magdalen College and is home to a number of businesses such as IBM, OrganOx and OxSonics.