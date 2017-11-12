'HOMELESS' army and air cadets have been given back their base after a complete overhaul in Didcot.

For the past few months cadets from Didcot detachment have been sharing with Wallingford ACF but the new 21st century building was officially opened on Thursday.

The joint Cadet Centre at Didcot was formally opened by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty and the chief executive of the South-East Reserves’ & Cadets’ Association, Colonel (Retired) Patrick Crowley.

Didcot detachments company commander Major Paul Rodwell said "Fantastic to see Didcot detachment in their new 21st Century detachment building.

"It has been quite a long road for the cadets and staff to reach this point, having been homeless for the past 12 months.

"However, with great determination and dedication along with the support from Vauxhall barracks, Wallingford detachment and SERFCA they have finally made it home.

"Thank you all and good luck Didcot."

Cadets celebrated with an event showcasing the cadets new base and skills including a rifle drill and setting up a basher [overnight accommodation].

A plaque was also unveiled.