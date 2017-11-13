A SECOND chef from an Oxordshire hotel is doing brasserie battle on Masterchef: The Professionals.

Ben Bullen, from Faringdon's Sudbury House Hotel, will make his TV debut tonight on BBC Two in the 10th series of the cookery contest.

The Bladon resident, who is head chef at the hotel's Magnolia Brasserie, will be competing against 47 others from around the UK to impress judges Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing.

It comes after Nick Bennett, head chef at the hotel's Restaurant 56, reached the finals in December 2015.

With that achievement to live up to, Mr Bullen said he was feeling nervous but excited about his TV appearance.

He said: "Being asked to compete in the 2017 Masterchef: The Professionals was an honour.

"It is probably the most nerve-wracking thing I have ever done and people who visit our restaurant will just have to tune in and watch how I get on."

The Oxfordshire native started his training at North Oxfordshire College in Banbury, where he trained as a chef for three years whilst working part-time at the Whately Hall Hotel, also in Banbury.

He then moved onto Gee’s restaurant in Banbury road, Oxford, joining the brigade as a commis chef.

Working in a kitchen that had won an AA rosette, Mr Bullen said: "I learnt the value of fresh produce and the understanding of a very busy, high-end and fast-paced restaurant.

"Gee’s proved to be a great starting point for my career."

Prior to joining Sudbury House in 2014, Mr Bullen had been working at the Michelin-starred Mallory Court Hotel in Royal Leamington Spa where he was under the guidance of Simon Haigh.

Other members of the brigade at Mallory Court included Sudbury House's executive head chef Andrew Scott, as well as Nick Bennett.

Today Mr Bullen is in charge of running the more informal dining room at Sudbury House where, together with his team, he has been awarded two AA rosettes for high standard of food and service.

Among his dishes on the brasserie's autumn menu are a twice-baked Quickes Cheddar soufflé and an autumn salad with black figs, candied walnuts and goat’s cheese.

Mr Bullen said he tried to create dishes that were affordable and fun, including a range of nostalgic 'childhood deserts' like rice pudding with poached quince.

Masterchef: The Professionals starts on BBC 2 tonight at 8pm.