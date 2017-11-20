RAF Benson has been awarded a trophy for contributing the most to the delivery of air power of any UK base in one year.

The head of the RAF Sir Stephen Hillier presented the 2016 Stainforth Trophy to Station Commander Hamish Cormack in a ceremony on November 14.

The accolade is awarded each year to the station deemed to have 'contributed the most to the delivery of air power, while maintaining a high level of community engagement, honouring and protecting heritage, charitable fundraising and sporting activity'.

Presenting the award, Chief of the Air Staff Sir Stephen said that throughout 2016 Benson had been heavily committed to operations across the world, including the ongoing Puma deployment in Afghanistan.

Several squadrons also marked significant anniversaries in the year with associated parades while numerous personnel were commended for their personal and professional achievements.

Community engagements included the refurbishment of Berinsfield war memorial, the Cadet Muster where more than 700 cadets experienced helicopter flights, and Armed Forces Week when a Chinook visited Wallingford.

Air Chief Marshal Hillier said: "It is a real pleasure and privilege for me to be here to make sure we properly recognise some fantastic achievements.

"The Stainforth Trophy is a combination of the awards presented today and the achievements of RAF Benson as a whole, at home and overseas.

"My congratulations to the whole station."