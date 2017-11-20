A CHARITY pot containing money raised for Children in Need has been stolen from a supermarket.

Witnesses reported seeing a couple with a young girl who are thought to have run off with the money.

The incident took place at the Co-op supermarket in the Ladygrove estate, Didcot between 5.30pm and 6pm last Friday evening.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is investigating the theft.

People across Oxfordshire had rallied to support the cause which raised more than £50million for good causes.

Schools, shops, golf clubs and leisure centres held 'spotacular' events to encourage people to dig deep and donate what they could.

The Co-op store had been holding a cake sale earlier in the day.

Staff described seeing the couple enter the supermarket and appear to put money in the pot before 'lingering' near the table it was on.

A male then ran off with the pot whilst a female became 'very aggressive'.

People have reacted with anger on hearing the news.

Ashley Gould said he had visited the shop just after the incident and described the staff as being 'very shaken up.'

Fee Newlands said the actions were 'lower than low' and that there are 'no excuses to steal from a charity.'

The Co-op refused to comment further on the case.

Anyone any information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 43170343013.