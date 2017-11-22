A PEAK-TIME closure of a major road in Wallingford to tackle air pollution is set to be approved tonight.

South Oxfordshire District Council will also discuss creating more public electric vehicle charging points and cutting car park fees for low-emissios vehicles as part of a major low-emissions strategy for the district.

The vision will target Wallingford, Watlington and Henley, which are all official Air Quality Management Areas.

Members of public are welcome to attend the meeting at The Fountain Conference Centre, Crowmarsh Gifford, from 6.45pm.