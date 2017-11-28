A HORDE of sweaty Santas in full Father Christmas gear will pound through the streets of Wallingford in the name of charity.

Dozens of festive funrunners will join the Wallingford Santa Dash on Sunday morning raising money for the town's own disability support charity Style Acre.

The Santas will set off from Wallingford School at 11.30am then race through the historic streets and the Bullcroft and Kinecroft parks before finishing off with a Christmas conga around the market place at 12.30pm as part of this year's Wallingford Extravaganza.

Find out more at styleacre.org.uk