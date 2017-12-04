All lanes have reopened on the A34 after a crash involving a large van, two cars and a caravan earlier today.

Thames Valley Police Road Policing had closed the carriageway heading northbound from the Marcham Interchange through to Abingdon North after it happened about 6.10am.

Pic. George Urzeala

The southbound carriageway remained open but was very busy passing the crash site throughout the morning and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police confirmed the crash involved the van, a Land Rover towing a caravan and a car and said two people were injured and receiving treatment.

Pic. George Urzeala

A34 Update:



Northbound is currently closed due to RTC involving a caravan, road is currently blocked.



A34 Southbound will remain OPEN but is very busy



N/B is closed from MARCHAM



Trapped traffic being taken off at Abingdon North onslip.



Long Delays! #5996 pic.twitter.com/DnBvG6Yyci — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 4, 2017

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Gillian Hodgetts said one patient had been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital as a result.

#A34 in #Oxfordshire N/B between #A415 and #A4183 is expected to remain closed for several hrs for collision investigation work by @TVP. Trapped traffic is currently being released. Please see link for diversion details. https://t.co/WM1XebzX0o — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 4, 2017

The closure caused traffic to back up in nearby areas as drivers avoided the site, including congestion through Marcham, East Hanney and Kingston Bagpuize heading along the A420.

Bus services were affected in the area and the crash had knock-on effect for other services in Oxford.

The A34 closure is causing major delays on our Abingdon services but this is also impacting on other routes throughout the City as traffic is diverting. Thank you for your patience. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) December 4, 2017

