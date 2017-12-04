All lanes have reopened on the A34 after a crash involving a large van, two cars and a caravan earlier today.

Thames Valley Police Road Policing had closed the carriageway heading northbound from the Marcham Interchange through to Abingdon North after it happened about 6.10am.

Herald Series:

Pic. George Urzeala

The southbound carriageway remained open but was very busy passing the crash site throughout the morning and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police confirmed the crash involved the van, a Land Rover towing a caravan and a car and said two people were injured and receiving treatment.

Herald Series:

Pic. George Urzeala

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Gillian Hodgetts said one patient had been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital as a result.

The closure caused traffic to back up in nearby areas as drivers avoided the site, including congestion through Marcham, East Hanney and Kingston Bagpuize heading along the A420.

Bus services were affected in the area and the crash had knock-on effect for other services in Oxford.

