A COMMUNITY-owned solar farm in Oxfordshire which was the largest in the UK when it opened is to be managed by a private company.

Westmill Solar Park's owners have appointed one of the UK's biggest solar management companies, BSR, to run the facility.

The firm will manage the park on behalf of its more-than 1,500 co-operative investor owners.

Westmill, near Watchfield, was the first community-owned solar park in the UK and the world’s largest when it launched in 2012.

The co-op chose BSR to manage the 5MW project following a competitive tender, and the contract began this month, when BSR said it 'initiated a review of the plant to optimise performance'.

Westmill Solar Co-operative director Martin Allman said: "We are delighted to have BSR working with us to maintain the excellent performance of our wonderful solar farm.

BSR have demonstrated a commitment to achieving high standards of quality and value for money on many other solar farm sites."

BSR describes itself as 'one of the leading providers of solar services in the UK'.

Through a combination of hard work, technical know-how, professionalism and transparency, the firm says its 'dedicated and experienced team have been able to develop their offering to meet the requirements of both commercial and community projects alike'.