GRANDMOTHER Margaret Fell was all smiles as she delivered her final bags of knitted donations to the special care babies unit at the John Radcliffe.

The 71-year-old, from Grove, has helped provide premature babies at the Oxford hospital with more than 10,0000 tiny handmade boots, hats and blankets, over the past decade.

She has been coordinating the efforts of up to 100 nimble-fingered knitters across the county since 2007.

After dropping off donations for the last time on Monday, she said: "I almost didn't make it because of bumper to bumper traffic but we got there in the end and I was so pleased to hand them over and reach the massive milestone I set myself.

"I've loved it, but I know there are people ready to carry on the work."

There is a constant need for freshly knitted goods as, due to stringent hospital safety and hygiene rules, the items have to be repeatedly steamed to make sure they are completely clean before and after every use, and have to be thrown away after about 10 uses.

Deborah Henwood, who works at the unit, said: “The Newborn Care Unit would like to thank Margaret Fell and her team for all the wonderful hand-knitted items donated to the unit once again this year, with special thanks to Margaret, who is retiring. We are so grateful for her generosity in organising this event.”