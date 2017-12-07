STAFF at an Oxfordshire dentist are flashing their pearly whites after they picked up a prize at the UK Dentistry Awards 2017.

Neel Tank and his colleagues at Imogen Dental in Benson were crowned Best Team in the South East at the ceremony.

Dr Tank and his staff travelled to the Athena in Leicestershire for the awards night on Friday, November 24.

The annual awards aim to formally recognise excellence in dentistry and the team at Imogen Dental said they felt privileged to receive what they believed was a well-deserved award.

Dr Tank, owner and principal dentist, said the 'prestigious event' provided an evening of 'glamour and excitement' as the winners were announced.

He said: "This is a fantastic achievement that we are all very proud of and is in recognition of all the hard work and dedication by the whole team over the past few years."

He went on: "We are delighted to have developed an amazing team, a team that is not only passionate about the care they provide to patients but also all the charity work we carry out.

“We had an incredible night at the UK Dentistry Awards and I’m proud to say that we have formally been recognised as the Best Team in the South East."

As well as having an award-winning team of staff, Imogen Dental also runs a charity initiative.

In recent years the selfless staff have raised more than £12,500 for various local charities by taking part in sponsored abseils, walks and runs and, more recently, a climb up Mount Snowdon in Wales.

The team also give up their time to education local schools and Beaver organisations with regards to oral health and dental awareness.

The practice has also received BDA Good Practice accreditation.