A WALLINGFORD woman has admitted stealing tens of thousands of pounds from her employer.

Victoria Bailie, of Windrush Road, Berinsfield, Wallingford, appeared at Oxford Crown Court yesterday to answer charges of theft against Abingdon Stone and Marble Ltd.

The 37-year old pleaded guilty to stealing £66,557 from the Ock Street masonry company between September 2 2014 and November 5 2015.

She also admitted a further count of converting criminal property.

Bailie will be sentenced at the same court on January 18 while a pre-sentence report is prepared.