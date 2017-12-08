A MAN has been convicted of further historic sex offences after more victims came forward after reading reports of his crimes.

Terry Haynes, 75, formerly of Matthews Way, Wootton, was sentenced to six years’ in prison at Reading Crown Court on Monday, following a five day trial.

A jury unanimously found Haynes, who was known as Rev Haynes, guilty of one count of gross indecency with/towards a child and eight counts of indecent assault of a boy.

Haynes carried out the offences against two boys in Tubney Woods near Frilford during the 1960s and 1970s.

In 2014 Haynes was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of 12 counts of rape, 11 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape at Oxford Crown Court.

Among his victims was his daughter Teresa Haynes, who waived her right to anonymity. After his conviction she told the Oxford Mail at the time that she had forgiven him and added: “No amount of time in prison is going to change what he did.”

His latest six year jail term will run consecutively. Investigating officer, Det Sgt Sarah Berry, said: “The victims showed tremendous courage after 50 years to come forward and report these heinous crimes to the police.

“I hope that Haynes’ sentence will give the victims some resolution. I know that they have been hugely affected by these terrible crimes.”