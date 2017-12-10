THE sister of top chef Heston Blumenthal is set to appear at court today to face a charge of assault.

Alexis Blumenthal, of Park Street, Thame, has already admitted one count of assaulting her mother Celia at East Street, Thame, on October 7.

The 48-year old denies another count of assault on her mother alleged to have taken place at Aston Park, Watlington, on September 9

She entered the pleas on October 28.

Blumenthal will stand trial at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.