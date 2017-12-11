FAMILIES braved the cold and took part in a festive-themed orienteering event at Wallingford's Bullcroft Park.

The event, one of two orienteering days organised by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils, took place on Saturday from 10am to midday.

Participants followed an 'Xplorer' map to find 15 brightly coloured Christmas markers spread across the park and there were also festive challenges and games as part of the day.

Councillor Lynn Lloyd, cabinet member for leisure at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “These events are a great way for people to get out and about with the family, taking on a fun and healthy challenge.”

The second orienteering event will be held in Wantage Memorial Park on Saturday 16 from 10am to midday.

Charlotte Dickson, cabinet member for leisure at Vale of White Horse District Council, said: “It’s great that we’re able to stage free and easy to access events like this for residents to take part in.

"I hope lots of families come along to the session to enjoy the next fun orienteering challenge in the run up to Christmas.”

The event, which was free to take part in, was supported by British Orienteering.