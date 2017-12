CCTV images have been released after a charity poppy box was stolen.

Thames Valley Police wish to speak to the man pictured because he 'may have vital information' in connection with the theft which happened at the Esso Service Station in Station Road in Wallingford.

The incident took place on Wednesday November 8, at around 11.25pm.

The man was accompanied by a white woman with blonde hair, aged in her twenties.

Call 101 quoting reference '43170344613'.