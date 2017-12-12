THE councillor responsible for air quality in Abingdon, Wantage and Faringdon will today be asked to explain what has happened since an 'action plan' was made two years ago.

Vale of White Horse District Council cabinet member Elaine Ware has been scheduled to answer a series of questions in a meeting this evening.

Liberal Democrat Emily Smith has asked Mrs Ware to update the public on each of the 11 district-wide actions on air pollution which the council pledged to take in 2015.

Among them were the creation of a low-emissions strategy and a low-emission zone feasibility study (with a target date of 2017).

Installation of electric vehicle charging points, parking price incentives for 'green vehicles' and a review of the council's own contractor fleet were among the other pledges.

In her question, Ms Smith has asked which of these actions has been taken, and what evidence there is that each of the measures has been successful or otherwise. It comes after South Oxfordshire District Council drew up a draft low-emissions strategy and Oxford City Council unveiled plans for a Zero Emissions Zone. The meeting is at The Beacon, Wantage, at 7pm.