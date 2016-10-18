A QUILT-making group celebrated their 30th anniversary by blanketing a village hall in fantastic fabrics.

The Ridgeway Quilters wrapped the inside of Chieveley Village Hall in Berkshire in dozens of woolly works over the weekend of October 8 and 9.

The group's 24 members from Wantage, Grove and Newbury spent nearly two years arranging the show and exhibited more 60 quilts and other recent works.

Among the creations were a collection of "Linus quilts", named after the blanket-carrier character from the Peanuts cartoon strip and made to provide a sense of security and comfort to sick and traumatised children.

Visitors were asked to make donations to two Oxfordshire charities – disability support group HFT Milton Heights and The October Club of Wantage for people with dementia.

Organiser Penney Thompson said: "We had many compliments from visitors regarding the quality and variety of the quilts, bags and wall hangings on display, some of which were made by the group in themed workshops."

The show also included a daily raffle, teas and homemade cakes. Several trade stands also supported the show.

The Ridgeway Quilters meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Old Mill Hall, Grove, from 9.30am to 2.30pm and new members are always welcome.

For more information e-mail ridgewayquilters@gmail.com or call Joy on 01635 247289.