THE Rotary Club of Wantage has launched its annual charity Christmas tree delivery service.

The club is now taking orders for Norwegian Spruce and Nordmann firs in various sizes, either cut or pot grown, which can be delivered to homes in the area.

All profits from the sales will go to supporting good causes in the Wantage area and national Rotary charities.

Contact Olga Parry on 07733 086589 or email seungping@hotmail.co.uk