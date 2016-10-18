A GREAT-GRANDMOTHER who married her husband on the day the Second World War was declared has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Marjorie Emily Staines marked her milestone birthday at a tea party with family and friends at Wantage Nursing Home.

Asked for her secret to reaching 100, Mrs Staines said: "I have always enjoyed a good cup of tea and holidays in the sun."

Born on Thursday, October 19, 1916 in Hendon, North London, next door to Hendon Aerodrome, the young Marjorie was raised with her brother Harold by parents Joseph and Emily Noake.

Growing up in the capital, Marjorie attended her local school before starting a career as a shop assistant in her local bakery in Neasden, in the London borough of Brent.

She eventually found the love of her life when she met Ronald Staines.

Ronald and Marjorie’s paths crossed when he was working as a delivery boy at his local grocery store – which he eventually went on to manage – when he delivered goods to her parents' house.

Their relationship went from strength-to-strength and they married when Marjorie was 22 years old, on September 1, 1939 – the day Germany invaded Poland, sparking the Second World War.

The first warning of the impending conflict, in which Ronald would eventually be called to serve his country, was when the bridesmaid fainted at the news when Marjorie was getting into her bridal dress.

To make matters worse, the drivers of the wedding cars refused to come out because they were afraid of being bombed and the whole bridal party had to walk to the church.

Despite the shaky start, the newlyweds moved into their family home in Dollis Hill, London, and two became three when they had their only child, Alan.

He said: "Mum was always there for us when growing up and it's wonderful that not only our children but also our grandchildren have had the privilege of meeting her."

The Staines family has now blossomed to four generations with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren – India, nine, Rui, six, and five-year-old Ida.

Wantage Nursing Home activities leader Wendy Pill said: "Marjorie is such a lovely lady, she is very warm and such a remarkable person and we are all honoured to be celebrating such a special birthday with her and her family."