A 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a fight between two groups of men.

Thames Valley Police said at about 10.50pm on Friday two men were involved in an argument outside the front of the Bay Tree pub, in Denchworth Road, Grove, which resulted in an minor fight between two groups of people.

Later the same evening at 12.32am, police were called to a more serious fracas in Churchward Close between two groups of men.

Officers said the victim, a 35 year-old man, received serious injuries after being punched which required hospital treatment.

The force is appealing for information following the incident of grievous bodily harm in Grove.

Det Con Sandra Hunt of Abingdon Local CID, said: "This was a serious altercation involving a number of offenders.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or an earlier incident outside the Bay Tree public house to contact me.

"Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation can get in touch via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101."