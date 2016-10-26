NOVELLIST Victoria Hislop, historian Dr Janina Ramirez and stem cell biologist Dr Helen Pilcher kicked off the most intellectually-stimulating week in the Wantage calendar this weekend.

The celebrity guests are among a string of world-famous authors, scientists and comedians visiting town for the sixth annual Wantage (Not Just) Betjeman Literary Festival.

Thousands of visitors from Oxfordshire and further afield will descend on the town this week in what organisers say is a major boost for Wantage's profile.

More than 160 history lovers attended a sold-out talk on the history of the Dark Ages by Oxford University professor and BB4 presenter Janina Ramirez on Sunday.

Stevie Barratt, marketing manager at festival sponsors Renaissance Retirement, attended the event at The Beacon and said it was a "wonderful occasion".

He added: "We know the excitement and intrigue this programme of talks, workshops, readings and performances will provide people from all over Oxfordshire."

Wantage Mayor Steve Trinder helped to officially open the festival at The Beacon on Saturday then went to a packed stand-up comedy show by Miranda and Top Gear writer Paul Kerensa at Wantage Parish Church in the evening.

He said: "This festival is a very important community event, providing events not just for the local community but visitors as well.

"It's putting Wantage on the map and making us a tourist destination– something the town council want to do much more.

"This is a fantastic part of that, with so many different events and venues about the town."

The festival was originally founded to celebrate Wantage's literary connections, not least through former town resident and Poet Laureate John Betjeman.

In August the town council invited veteran actor Edward Fox to unveil a new bust of Betjeman in front of the Vale and Downland Museum on Church Street.

The council also officially supports the (Not Just) Betjeman festival.

Events coming up for the rest of this week include a performance poetry night at the museum this evening, a talk by BBC Coast presenter Nicholas Crane on his new book The Making of the British Landscape at The Beacon tomorrow and an opportunity for budding writers to pitch ideas to literary agents at The Beacon on Saturday.

This year's festival will climax on Sunday night at The Beacon with a rock, rhythm and rhyme show from guitar trio LiTTle MACHiNe at the Beacon.

Festival chairwoman Dorothy Burrows said she was delighted with the programme of 41 events at this year's festival and urged everyone in Wantage to try and catch at least one.

She said: "To have people who are really prestigious and respected in their field, people as famous as Victoria Hislop and Janina Ramirez, come to a small market town like Wantage to share their passion so effectively makes for a fabulous week.

"It's raising the profile of the town, it's good for Wantage and it's good for local people.

"It allows us to learn something new in a very community-based atmosphere and hopefully make some new friends."

For full listings see wantagebetjeman.com