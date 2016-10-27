THESE tiny terrors ran riot through a town museum on Viking Day.

Evie Gordon, eight, and her cousins Sophie and James Mack, aged seven and nine, from Wantage, pillaged and plundered their way through the town’s Vale and Downland Museum on Tuesday.

Along the way they also learned to make a Viking longboat, made clay coil pots and, of course, ran around with swords.

James, who goes to Charlton Primary School, said: “It was really good fun.

“They were talking about weapons and making longboats then we made some clay coil pots.

“Basically you roll up the clay into round sausages, then coil it up, then put them on top of each other, and it was air-drying.”

Visitors also got to weave some traditional Norse rope, make cardboard Viking longboats and examine some real rabbit and wild boar furs.

Wantage has a strong Viking connection in that the first King of England Alfred the Great, who defeated the Viking hoards to unite the country, was born in the town.

Former Mayor of Wantage Fiona Roper hosted two Viking battle re-enactments in the town during her tenure.

The Vale and Downland Museum, on Church Street, has permanent exhibitions about King Alfred and hosts regular history-themed family activities.

Find out more about upcoming events at wantage-museum.com