AN OXFORDSHIRE Brownie is sitting pretty after she successfully earned every badge in the book.

Aeryn Rogers worked her way through the entire catalogue during her time with the 4th Faringdon (United Church) Brownies and was awarded with 55 interest badges.

Her very first was the swimmer badge, awarded for her skills in the pool.

Just before the summer holidays she was awarded with the camp badges as she had been camping with local Cubs and the finally achieved her Designer badge.

Aeryn, who lives in Faringdon and goes to Faringdon Junior School, was 10 earlier this year and has now left Brownies, triumphant.

She said: "The Number Fun badge was the most difficult and sport was the easiest badge to do."

Oxfordshire Brownies is part of Girl Guiding Oxfordshire which has more than 6,000 members.

Brownies is specifically open to girls under 10 and meetings feature arts, crafts, cooking, games, visitors and projects.

Brownies can also extend their knowledge by working towards a variety of badges, such as the Environment Badge, Science Investigator Badge and Circus Skills Badge.