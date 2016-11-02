GIRL Guides raised more than £1,000 for their troupe selling homemade cakes at their local doctors' surgery.

Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from Wantage and surrounding villages baked their own cakes to sell at recent flu clinics at Wantage Health Centre.

They also put on a tombola and book stall to raise extra funds.

The stalls proved a success and the homemade cakes quickly sold out raising a "staggering" £1,118 for local Guide funds.

Guiding in the Wantage district continues to thrive with most local units full to capacity and with long waiting lists.

To find out more about joining or being a leader email 2ndwantagebrownies@gmail.com