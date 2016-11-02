WILLIAMS F1 is gearing up for a year of celebrations to mark its 40th anniversary throughout 2017.

The company, based in Grove, has said it has planned a series of exciting events to celebrate the "momentous" occasion.

Fans, partners, clients and employees will be invited to join in.

In addition, to mark the occasion, next year’s car designation will be the FW40.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said: "We are immensely proud of what we have achieved during our long and illustrious history.

"We have experienced the most euphoric highs, reaching the pinnacle of the sport nine times as a constructor and created seven champion drivers – Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

"So much has changed in Formula One in the last 40 years but one thing remains the same, our passion for motorsport. We want to celebrate our passion, our achievements and our heritage with everyone who has made this journey possible – our fans, partners, media colleagues and the many friends we have made over the last four decades."

The firm promised it would start announcing details of next year's birthday celebrations in the coming weeks and months.

Williams F1 was founded by Ms William's father Frank Williams and automotive engineer Patrick Head in 1977.

The team now boasts 114 wins, 128 pole positions and 133 fastest laps, culminating in nine constructors’ and seven drivers’ world championship titles.