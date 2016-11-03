Sir Frank Williams, team principal and founder of the Williams Formula One team, has been discharged from hospital after recovering from pneumonia.

The 74-year-old, who established Grove-based Williams as a grand prix constructor in the 1970s, has guided the British team to seven driver titles and nine constructors' championships.

Williams, recognised as the world's oldest surviving tetraplegic following a car crash in 1986, has been a largely anonymous figure in the paddock in recent times.

He contracted pneumonia shortly after the Italian Grand Prix in September, but his daughter and deputy team principal Claire Williams, who has missed a number of recent races to be at her father's aid, has confirmed he is now out of hospital.

"I am very pleased and happy to say he is now back home and back at the factory with us," Williams said. "He came out of hospital on Monday.

"He contracted pneumonia after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, and he has been in hospital ever since the start of September.

"It was a slow recovery, but I am really pleased to say he is pretty much back to the old Frank we know and love, so it is lovely to have him back with us, and the team."