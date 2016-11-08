A NEW Waitrose store in Oxfordshire is recruiting for 70 jobs.

The Faringdon supermarket, which will open on a new retail park on the edge of town, started recruiting this week.

Managers are looking to fill roles in customer service, hospitality and supermarket assistant positions.

All will be advertised online at jlpjobs.com. Interviews are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The retailer will be holding an open day on Friday, November 18, at the Pump House in Faringdon Market Place for anyone wishing to find out more.