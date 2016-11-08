A 1980s tribute evening will be touring southern Oxfordshire from Friday.

Musicians, actors and singers from Wantage Stage Musical Company have put together the show featuring the music of Madonna, Bon Jovi and Phil Collins.

The "Like, Totally 80s Concert" will kick of its tour at Stanford in the Vale village hall on Friday night, then journey to East Hagbourne on Saturday.

Next Friday the group will take over the Old Mill Hall in Grove, followed by Steventon Village Hall the following evening.

Doors and bar will open at 7pm each night and tickets, £9, are available from Bretts Chemist, Grove, the village post offices, or from wsmc-music.co.uk