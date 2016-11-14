A NEW gym where members can get their DNA tested has been given the go-ahead in Wantage.

Former Olympic athlete Tim Benjamin is planning to open The Fitness Space at 13 Wallingford Street next to Waitrose and says it will offer state-of-the-art technology.

That includes a DNA test which will help personal trainers work out the best way for members to get fit.

Mr Benjamin's company, The Fitness Space, already has five franchises running, and Wantage will be owned by his London-based colleague Chana Dhaliwal.

Vale of White Horse District Council granted planning permission on November 11.